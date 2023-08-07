Anna Blinkova (No. 35 ranking) will face Shuai Zhang (No. 45) in the Round of 64 of the National Bank Open on Monday, August 7.

In this Round of 64 match versus Zhang (+210), Blinkova is favored to win with -275 odds.

Anna Blinkova vs. Shuai Zhang Match Information

Tournament: The National Bank Open

The National Bank Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Monday, August 7

Monday, August 7 Venue: Stade Iga

Stade Iga Location: Montréal, Quebec

Montréal, Quebec Court Surface: Hard

Anna Blinkova vs. Shuai Zhang Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Anna Blinkova has a 73.3% chance to win.

Anna Blinkova Shuai Zhang -275 Odds to Win Match +210 +25000 Odds to Win Tournament +25000 73.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 32.3% 0.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.4% 58 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 42

Anna Blinkova vs. Shuai Zhang Trends and Insights

In the qualifying round of the Citi Open on July 29, 2023 (her most recent match), Blinkova was defeated by Clervie Ngounoue 3-6, 2-6.

Zhang last played on August 1, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the Livesport Prague Open 2021 and was defeated 2-6, 2-6 by No. 116-ranked Yue Yuan.

Through 54 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Blinkova has played 21.7 games per match and won 52.1% of them.

Blinkova has played 33 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, and 21.8 games per match.

Zhang has averaged 19.0 games per match through her 42 matches played in the past year across all court types, while winning 46.9% of the games.

In 34 matches on hard courts in the past year, Zhang has averaged 19.1 games per match and 9.5 games per set, winning 49.8% of those games.

In two head-to-head-matchups, Blinkova and Zhang have split 1-1. Zhang claimed their last battle on December 8, 2021, winning 6-1, 6-1.

Zhang and Blinkova have squared off in five sets against each other, with Zhang capturing three of them.

Zhang and Blinkova have faced off in 36 total games, with Zhang taking 22 and Blinkova capturing 14.

In two matches between Blinkova and Zhang, they have played 18.0 games and 2.5 sets per match on average.

