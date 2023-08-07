In a match slated for Monday, Paula Badosa (No. 33 in rankings) will face Beatriz Haddad Maia (No. 13) in the Round of 64 of the National Bank Open.

In this Round of 64 match, Haddad Maia is favored (-140) against Badosa (+110) .

Beatriz Haddad Maia vs. Paula Badosa Match Information

Tournament: The National Bank Open

Beatriz Haddad Maia vs. Paula Badosa Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Beatriz Haddad Maia has a 58.3% chance to win.

Beatriz Haddad Maia Paula Badosa -140 Odds to Win Match +110 +5000 Odds to Win Tournament +8000 58.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 47.6% 2.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.2% 52.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 47.7

Beatriz Haddad Maia vs. Paula Badosa Trends and Insights

Haddad Maia is coming off a loss to Elena Rybakina in the Round of 16 at the Wimbledon, losing 1-4 (retired).

In her most recent match in the Round of 64 of the Wimbledon, Badosa went down 2-6, 0-1 versus Marta Kostyuk.

Through 54 matches over the past year (across all court types), Haddad Maia has played 22.4 games per match and won 52.0% of them.

Haddad Maia has played 33 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, and 22.8 games per match.

In the past year, Badosa has played 37 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 52.2% of the games. She averages 21.1 games per match and 10.1 games per set.

In 20 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Badosa has averaged 21.3 games per match and 10.7 games per set, winning 47.4% of those games.

In two head-to-head-matchups, Haddad Maia and Badosa have split 1-1. Haddad Maia claimed their last clash on February 14, 2023, winning 7-6, 6-3.

When it comes to sets, it's been evenly balanced between Haddad Maia and Badosa, each winning two sets against the other.

Haddad Maia and Badosa have squared off in 47 total games, and Haddad Maia has won more often, capturing 24 of them.

In their two matches against each other, Haddad Maia and Badosa are averaging 23.5 games and 2.0 sets.

