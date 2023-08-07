In a match slated for Monday, Bernabe Zapata Miralles (No. 63 in rankings) will take on Ben Shelton (No. 43) in the Round of 64 of the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers.

Shelton is favored (-350) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Zapata Miralles, who is +260.

Ben Shelton vs. Bernabe Zapata Miralles Match Information

Tournament: The National Bank Open Presented by Rogers

The National Bank Open Presented by Rogers Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Monday, August 7

Monday, August 7 Venue: Sobeys Stadium

Sobeys Stadium Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Court Surface: Hard

Ben Shelton vs. Bernabe Zapata Miralles Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Ben Shelton has a 77.8% chance to win.

Ben Shelton Bernabe Zapata Miralles -350 Odds to Win Match +260 +10000 Odds to Win Tournament +20000 77.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 27.8% 1.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.5% 60.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 39.6

Ben Shelton vs. Bernabe Zapata Miralles Trends and Insights

Shelton most recently played on August 1, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the Citi Open, and the match ended in a 2-6, 6-3, 3-6 loss to No. 149-ranked Juncheng Shang .

In the Hamburg European Open (his previous tournament), Zapata Miralles was eliminated in the Round of 32 by No. 7-ranked Andrey Rublev, 7-5, 1-6, 6-7.

In his 33 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Shelton has played an average of 29.7 games (24.3 in best-of-three matches).

In his 19 matches on hard courts over the past year, Shelton has played an average of 29.9 games (22.6 in best-of-three matches).

Zapata Miralles has averaged 23.4 games per match (21.5 in best-of-three matches) in his 46 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 47.0% of the games.

Zapata Miralles has averaged 20.8 games per match (18.5 in best-of-three matches) and 9.5 games per set in 15 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 39.7% of those games.

This is the first time that Shelton and Zapata Miralles have played in the last five years.

