The New York Yankees, including Billy McKinney (.400 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 99 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent game against the Astros.

Billy McKinney Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Billy McKinney At The Plate

  • McKinney has three doubles, a triple, six home runs and 11 walks while hitting .218.
  • In 20 of 37 games this year (54.1%), McKinney has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • Looking at the 37 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in six of them (16.2%), and in 5.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • In eight games this year (21.6%), McKinney has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least once 13 times this year (35.1%), including one multi-run game.

Billy McKinney Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
22 GP 13
.262 AVG .139
.342 OBP .225
.600 SLG .167
9 XBH 1
6 HR 0
10 RBI 1
14/8 K/BB 14/3
1 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
  • The White Sox have a 4.62 team ERA that ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (157 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Cease (4-5 with a 4.61 ERA and 144 strikeouts in 121 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the White Sox, his 24th of the season.
  • His last appearance came on Thursday against the Texas Rangers, when the righty went 1 2/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 52nd in ERA (4.61), 52nd in WHIP (1.405), and eighth in K/9 (10.7).
