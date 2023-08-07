Billy McKinney Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. White Sox - August 7
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New York Yankees, including Billy McKinney (.400 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 99 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent game against the Astros.
Billy McKinney Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Billy McKinney? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Yankees Injury Report
|Yankees vs White Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Yankees vs White Sox Player Props
|Yankees vs White Sox Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Yankees vs White Sox
|Yankees vs White Sox Odds
|Yankees vs White Sox Prediction
Billy McKinney At The Plate
- McKinney has three doubles, a triple, six home runs and 11 walks while hitting .218.
- In 20 of 37 games this year (54.1%), McKinney has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- Looking at the 37 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in six of them (16.2%), and in 5.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In eight games this year (21.6%), McKinney has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once 13 times this year (35.1%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Billy McKinney Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|13
|.262
|AVG
|.139
|.342
|OBP
|.225
|.600
|SLG
|.167
|9
|XBH
|1
|6
|HR
|0
|10
|RBI
|1
|14/8
|K/BB
|14/3
|1
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
- The White Sox have a 4.62 team ERA that ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (157 total, 1.4 per game).
- Cease (4-5 with a 4.61 ERA and 144 strikeouts in 121 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the White Sox, his 24th of the season.
- His last appearance came on Thursday against the Texas Rangers, when the righty went 1 2/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 52nd in ERA (4.61), 52nd in WHIP (1.405), and eighth in K/9 (10.7).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.