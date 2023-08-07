No. 74-ranked Brandon Nakashima will meet No. 36 Jiri Lehecka in the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers Round of 64 on Monday, August 7.

With -120 odds, Lehecka is the favorite against Nakashima (-110) for this matchup.

Brandon Nakashima vs. Jiri Lehecka Match Information

Tournament: The National Bank Open Presented by Rogers

The National Bank Open Presented by Rogers Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Monday, August 7

Monday, August 7 Venue: Sobeys Stadium

Sobeys Stadium Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Court Surface: Hard

Brandon Nakashima vs. Jiri Lehecka Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jiri Lehecka has a 54.5% chance to win.

Brandon Nakashima Jiri Lehecka -110 Odds to Win Match -120 +8000 Odds to Win Tournament +15000 52.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 54.5% 1.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.7% 50 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 50

Brandon Nakashima vs. Jiri Lehecka Trends and Insights

Nakashima last hit the court on August 2, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the Citi Open, and the matchup ended in a 6-7, 4-6 defeat by No. 44-ranked Andy Murray .

Lehecka is coming off a 6-3, 2-6, 4-6 defeat at the hands of No. 76-ranked Matteo Arnaldi in the quarterfinals at the Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag.

Through 46 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Nakashima has played 26.3 games per match (24.1 in best-of-three matches) and won 51.1% of them.

On hard courts, Nakashima has played 35 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 24.6 games per match (22.8 in best-of-three matches) while winning 51.8% of games.

In the past year, Lehecka has played 53 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 50.6% of the games. He averages 25.0 games per match (22.3 in best-of-three matches) and 9.4 games per set.

Lehecka has averaged 25.1 games per match (22.7 in best-of-three matches) and 9.2 games per set through 33 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 50.5% of those games.

In two head-to-head meetings, Nakashima has defeated Lehecka two times. Nakashima claimed their last match 4-3, 4-3, 4-2 on November 12, 2022 in the Intesa Sanpaolo Next Gen ATP Finals finals.

Nakashima and Lehecka have played six sets, and Nakashima has emerged with the upper hand, claiming victory in all of them.

Nakashima has won 24 games (63.2% win rate) versus Lehecka, who has secured 14 games.

Lehecka and Nakashima have squared off two times, and they have averaged 19.0 games and 3.0 sets per match.

