Cristian Garin (No. 101 ranking) will meet Miomir Kecmanovic (No. 44) in the Round of 64 of the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers on Monday, August 7.

With -135 odds, Garin is favored over Kecmanovic (+105) for this match.

Cristian Garin vs. Miomir Kecmanovic Match Information

Tournament: The National Bank Open Presented by Rogers

The National Bank Open Presented by Rogers Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Monday, August 7

Monday, August 7 Venue: Sobeys Stadium

Sobeys Stadium Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Court Surface: Hard

Cristian Garin vs. Miomir Kecmanovic Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Cristian Garin has a 57.4% chance to win.

Cristian Garin Miomir Kecmanovic -135 Odds to Win Match +105 +20000 Odds to Win Tournament +12500 57.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 48.8% 0.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.8% 52.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 47.7

Cristian Garin vs. Miomir Kecmanovic Trends and Insights

Garin is looking to stay on track after a 7-6, 6-4 win over No. 74-ranked Christopher O'Connell in Sunday's qualifying round.

Kecmanovic is coming off a 6-3, 4-6, 3-6 defeat at the hands of No. 60-ranked Dusan Lajovic in the Round of 32 at the Hamburg European Open.

Through 43 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Garin has played 23.3 games per match (22.3 in best-of-three matches) and won 50.9% of them.

In his 22 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Garin has played an average of 23.0 games (21.0 in best-of-three matches).

Kecmanovic is averaging 23.9 games per match (22.6 in best-of-three matches) in his 55 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 48.8% of those games.

Kecmanovic has played 31 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 24.0 games per match (22.9 in best-of-three matches) and 10.1 games per set while winning 47.0% of games.

On April 29, 2023, Garin and Kecmanovic matched up in the Mutua Madrid Open Round of 64. Garin took home the win 7-6, 6-7, 6-4.

Garin and Kecmanovic have faced off in three sets against each other, with Garin winning two of them.

Garin and Kecmanovic have competed in 36 total games, and Garin has won more often, securing 19 of them.

In their one match against each other, Garin and Kecmanovic are averaging 36.0 games and 3.0 sets.

