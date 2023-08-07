In the National Bank Open Round of 64 on Monday, No. 29-ranked Elise Mertens faces No. 11 Daria Kasatkina.

In this Round of 64 match, Kasatkina is favored (-185) versus Mertens (+140) .

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Elise Mertens vs. Daria Kasatkina Match Information

Tournament: The National Bank Open

The National Bank Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Monday, August 7

Monday, August 7 Venue: Stade Iga

Stade Iga Location: Montréal, Quebec

Montréal, Quebec Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Elise Mertens vs. Daria Kasatkina Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Daria Kasatkina has a 64.9% chance to win.

Elise Mertens Daria Kasatkina +140 Odds to Win Match -185 +12500 Odds to Win Tournament +4000 41.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 64.9% 0.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.4% 47.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 52.8

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Elise Mertens vs. Daria Kasatkina Trends and Insights

Mertens is coming off a loss at the hands of No. 11-ranked Kasatkina, 3-6, 5-7, in the Round of 32 at the Citi Open.

Kasatkina last played on August 2, 2023 in the Round of 16 of the Citi Open and was taken down 2-6, 2-6 by No. 27-ranked Elina Svitolina.

Mertens has played 47 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), and 20.6 games per match.

On hard courts, Mertens has played 35 matches over the past year, totaling 19.9 games per match while winning 56.4% of games.

In the past year, Kasatkina has played 57 total matches (across all court types), winning 54.7% of the games. She averages 20.3 games per match and 9.3 games per set.

Through 31 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Kasatkina has averaged 19.8 games per match and 9.1 games per set, winning 52.4% of those games.

When playing against Mertens, Kasatkina has a 3-1 record. They last met in the Round of 32 of the Citi Open, on July 31, 2023, which was a 6-3, 7-5 win for Kasatkina.

Kasatkina and Mertens have faced off in nine total sets, with Kasatkina taking seven of them and Mertens two.

Kasatkina and Mertens have matched up in 83 total games, with Kasatkina winning 47 and Mertens capturing 36.

Mertens and Kasatkina have faced off four times, averaging 20.8 games and 2.3 sets per match.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.