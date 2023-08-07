In the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers Round of 64 on Monday, No. 323-ranked Gael Monfils takes on No. 29 Christopher Eubanks.

In this Round of 64 match against Eubanks (-110), Monfils is favored with -120 odds.

Gael Monfils vs. Christopher Eubanks Match Information

Tournament: The National Bank Open Presented by Rogers

The National Bank Open Presented by Rogers Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Monday, August 7

Monday, August 7 Venue: Sobeys Stadium

Sobeys Stadium Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Court Surface: Hard

Gael Monfils vs. Christopher Eubanks Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Gael Monfils has a 54.5% chance to win.

Gael Monfils Christopher Eubanks -120 Odds to Win Match -110 +15000 Odds to Win Tournament +12500 54.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 52.4% 0.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.8% 50 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 50

Gael Monfils vs. Christopher Eubanks Trends and Insights

Monfils came up short 4-6, 6-1, 3-6 against Tallon Griekspoor in the Round of 16 of the Citi Open (his last match).

In the Citi Open (his last tournament), Eubanks was eliminated in the Round of 16 by No. 71-ranked Jordan Thompson, 2-6, 2-6.

Through 13 matches over the past year (across all court types), Monfils has played 21.2 games per match (20.6 in best-of-three matches) and won 49.6% of them.

Monfils has played nine matches on hard courts over the past year, and 20.1 games per match (20.1 in best-of-three matches).

In his 51 matches in the past year across all court types, Eubanks is averaging 28.5 games per match (25.4 in best-of-three matches) while winning 51.7% of those games.

Eubanks has averaged 26.7 games per match (25.0 in best-of-three matches) and 10.4 games per set through 32 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 51.3% of those games.

This is the first time that Monfils and Eubanks have played in the last five years.

