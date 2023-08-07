Giancarlo Stanton Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. White Sox - August 7
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Giancarlo Stanton -- with a slugging percentage of .579 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Chicago White Sox, with Dylan Cease on the mound, on August 7 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-6) against the Astros.
Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate
- Stanton has eight doubles, 17 home runs and 22 walks while hitting .206.
- Stanton has had a hit in 35 of 62 games this season (56.5%), including multiple hits 12 times (19.4%).
- In 25.8% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 6.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Stanton has driven in a run in 24 games this season (38.7%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (17.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 24 games this season (38.7%), including multiple runs in four games.
Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|26
|.198
|AVG
|.216
|.271
|OBP
|.292
|.437
|SLG
|.500
|12
|XBH
|13
|9
|HR
|8
|23
|RBI
|19
|32/12
|K/BB
|27/10
|0
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.
- The White Sox have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.62).
- The White Sox allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (157 total, 1.4 per game).
- Cease (4-5 with a 4.61 ERA and 144 strikeouts in 121 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his 24th of the season.
- His last time out was on Thursday against the Texas Rangers, when the right-hander threw 1 2/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 52nd in ERA (4.61), 52nd in WHIP (1.405), and eighth in K/9 (10.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
