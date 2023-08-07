Gleyber Torres and his .386 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (51 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Chicago White Sox and Dylan Cease on August 7 at 8:10 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his last appearance (3-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Astros.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

Torres leads New York in OBP (.335), slugging percentage (.450) and total hits (113) this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 47th, his on-base percentage ranks 62nd, and he is 62nd in the league in slugging.

Torres is batting .611 with two homers during his last games and is riding a six-game hitting streak.

In 72.7% of his games this year (80 of 110), Torres has picked up at least one hit, and in 29 of those games (26.4%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 15.5% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 28.2% of his games this season, Torres has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 44.5% of his games this season (49 of 110), he has scored, and in 12 of those games (10.9%) he has scored more than once.

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 63 GP 46 .271 AVG .270 .349 OBP .319 .480 SLG .413 22 XBH 15 13 HR 5 30 RBI 18 35/28 K/BB 28/15 7 SB 2

