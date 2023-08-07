In a match scheduled for Monday, Matteo Berrettini (No. 40 in rankings) will take on Gregoire Barrere (No. 59) in the Round of 64 of the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers.

Berrettini is the favorite (-400) in this match, compared to the underdog Barrere, who is +290.

Gregoire Barrere vs. Matteo Berrettini Match Information

Tournament: The National Bank Open Presented by Rogers

The National Bank Open Presented by Rogers Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Monday, August 7

Monday, August 7 Venue: Sobeys Stadium

Sobeys Stadium Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Court Surface: Hard

Gregoire Barrere vs. Matteo Berrettini Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Matteo Berrettini has an 80.0% chance to win.

Gregoire Barrere Matteo Berrettini +290 Odds to Win Match -400 +30000 Odds to Win Tournament +8000 25.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 80.0% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.2% 41.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 58.7

Gregoire Barrere vs. Matteo Berrettini Trends and Insights

Barrere is coming off a loss at the hands of No. 30-ranked Daniel Evans, 6-2, 0-6, 3-6, in the Round of 32 at the Citi Open.

In the Wimbledon (his previous tournament), Berrettini was taken down in the Round of 16 by No. 1-ranked Carlos Alcaraz, 6-3, 3-6, 3-6, 3-6.

Barrere has played 25.8 games per match (24.3 in best-of-three matches) in his 47 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).

In his 27 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Barrere has played an average of 24.5 games (24.0 in best-of-three matches).

Berrettini has played 26 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, averaging 27.6 games per match (20.7 in best-of-three matches) and winning 51.9% of those games.

Berrettini is averaging 28.1 games per match (21.9 in best-of-three matches) and 10.5 games per set through 18 matches on hard courts in the past year.

This is the first time that Barrere and Berrettini have played in the last five years.

