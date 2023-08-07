In the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers Round of 64 on Monday, No. 20-ranked Grigor Dimitrov faces No. 16 Borna Coric.

In the Round of 64, Dimitrov is the favorite against Coric, with -200 odds compared to the underdog's +155.

Grigor Dimitrov vs. Borna Coric Match Information

Tournament: The National Bank Open Presented by Rogers

The National Bank Open Presented by Rogers Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Monday, August 7

Monday, August 7 Venue: Sobeys Stadium

Sobeys Stadium Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Court Surface: Hard

Grigor Dimitrov vs. Borna Coric Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Grigor Dimitrov has a 66.7% chance to win.

Grigor Dimitrov Borna Coric -200 Odds to Win Match +155 +5000 Odds to Win Tournament +10000 66.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 39.2% 2.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.0% 55.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 44.5

Grigor Dimitrov vs. Borna Coric Trends and Insights

In his previous tournament, the Citi Open, Dimitrov was eliminated by No. 30-ranked Daniel Evans, 3-6, 6-7, in the semifinals.

In his last match in the semifinals of the Mifel Open, Coric lost 3-6, 2-6 against Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Through 56 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Dimitrov has played 23.1 games per match (21.4 in best-of-three matches) and won 54.3% of them.

Dimitrov has played 31 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, and 22.6 games per match (21.3 in best-of-three matches).

Coric is averaging 25.1 games per match (22.4 in best-of-three matches) through his 45 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 49.7% of those games.

Coric is averaging 23.6 games per match (22.0 in best-of-three matches) and 10.0 games per set in 28 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.

In the one match between Dimitrov and Coric dating back to 2015, in the French Open Round of 64, Dimitrov came out on top 6-0, 6-4, 6-3.

Dimitrov has won three sets versus Coric (good for a 100.0% win rate), compared to Coric's zero.

Dimitrov and Coric have matched up in 25 total games, with Dimitrov taking 18 and Coric capturing seven.

In one head-to-head match, Dimitrov and Coric have averaged 25.0 games and 3.0 sets per match.

