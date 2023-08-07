On Monday, Isiah Kiner-Falefa (.400 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 78 points above season-long percentage) and the New York Yankees face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Dylan Cease. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Astros.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease

Dylan Cease TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate

Kiner-Falefa has eight doubles, a triple, six home runs and 24 walks while hitting .251.

In 45 of 80 games this year (56.3%) Kiner-Falefa has had a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (13.8%).

He has gone deep in 7.5% of his games this year, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 21.3% of his games this season, Kiner-Falefa has picked up at least one RBI. In eight of those games (10.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 27 times this season (33.8%), including five games with multiple runs (6.3%).

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 35 .238 AVG .265 .296 OBP .349 .361 SLG .381 8 XBH 7 3 HR 3 12 RBI 17 16/9 K/BB 27/15 5 SB 4

White Sox Pitching Rankings