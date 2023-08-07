Jelena Ostapenko (No. 20) will take on Jennifer Brady in the Round of 64 of the National Bank Open on Monday, August 7.

With -250 odds, Ostapenko is the favorite against Brady (+190) for this matchup.

Jennifer Brady vs. Jelena Ostapenko Match Information

Tournament: The National Bank Open

The National Bank Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Monday, August 7

Monday, August 7 Venue: Stade Iga

Stade Iga Location: Montréal, Quebec

Montréal, Quebec Court Surface: Hard

Jennifer Brady vs. Jelena Ostapenko Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jelena Ostapenko has a 71.4% chance to win.

Jennifer Brady Jelena Ostapenko +190 Odds to Win Match -250 +12500 Odds to Win Tournament +6600 34.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 71.4% 0.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.5% 43.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 56.4

Jennifer Brady vs. Jelena Ostapenko Trends and Insights

Brady last played on August 2, 2023 in the Round of 16 of the Citi Open, and the matchup ended in a 4-6, 0-6 loss to No. 16-ranked Madison Keys .

In the Wimbledon (her previous tournament), Ostapenko was defeated in the Round of 64 by No. 37-ranked Sorana Cirstea, 6-4, 6-7, 4-6.

Brady has played 15.5 games per match in her two matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).

On hard courts, Brady has played two matches over the past 12 months, totaling 15.5 games per match while winning 51.6% of games.

In the past 12 months, Ostapenko has played 54 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 54.2% of the games. She averages 22.3 games per match and 9.5 games per set.

On hard courts, Ostapenko has played 33 matches and averaged 22.2 games per match and 9.5 games per set.

In two head-to-head-matchups, Brady and Ostapenko have split 1-1. Ostapenko claimed their most recent clash on August 18, 2021, winning 6-7, 5-4.

Brady has won three sets versus Ostapenko (good for a 75.0% win percentage), compared to Ostapenko's one.

Brady has the upper hand in 37 total games against Ostapenko, taking 23 of them.

Brady and Ostapenko have matched up two times, averaging 18.5 games and 2.0 sets per match.

