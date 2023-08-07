On Monday, Rebecca Marino (No. 90 in the world) takes on Katie Boulter (No. 76) in the Round of 64 of the National Bank Open.

With -200 odds, Boulter is the favorite against Marino (+155) in this match.

Katie Boulter vs. Rebecca Marino Match Information

Tournament: The National Bank Open

The National Bank Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Monday, August 7

Monday, August 7 Venue: Stade Iga

Stade Iga Location: Montréal, Quebec

Montréal, Quebec Court Surface: Hard

Katie Boulter vs. Rebecca Marino Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Katie Boulter has a 66.7% chance to win.

Katie Boulter Rebecca Marino -200 Odds to Win Match +155 +20000 Odds to Win Tournament +30000 66.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 39.2% 0.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 55.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 44.8

Katie Boulter vs. Rebecca Marino Trends and Insights

In the qualifying round on Sunday, Boulter beat No. 140-ranked Marina Bassols Ribera, 6-2, 6-2.

In the Wimbledon (her most recent tournament), Marino was beaten in the Round of 128 by No. 30-ranked Irina-Camelia Begu, 2-6, 6-3, 2-6.

Through 28 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Boulter has played 22.3 games per match and won 53.0% of them.

Boulter has played 16 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, and 22.8 games per match.

Marino has averaged 23.1 games per match through her 47 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 49.4% of the games.

On hard courts, Marino has played 35 matches and averaged 22.4 games per match and 9.5 games per set.

This is the first time that Boulter and Marino have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

