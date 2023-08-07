Katie Boulter vs. Rebecca Marino: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | National Bank Open
On Monday, Rebecca Marino (No. 90 in the world) takes on Katie Boulter (No. 76) in the Round of 64 of the National Bank Open.
With -200 odds, Boulter is the favorite against Marino (+155) in this match.
Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!
Katie Boulter vs. Rebecca Marino Match Information
- Tournament: The National Bank Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Monday, August 7
- Venue: Stade Iga
- Location: Montréal, Quebec
- Court Surface: Hard
Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Katie Boulter vs. Rebecca Marino Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Katie Boulter has a 66.7% chance to win.
|Katie Boulter
|Rebecca Marino
|-200
|Odds to Win Match
|+155
|+20000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+30000
|66.7%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|39.2%
|0.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.3%
|55.2
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|44.8
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Katie Boulter vs. Rebecca Marino Trends and Insights
- In the qualifying round on Sunday, Boulter beat No. 140-ranked Marina Bassols Ribera, 6-2, 6-2.
- In the Wimbledon (her most recent tournament), Marino was beaten in the Round of 128 by No. 30-ranked Irina-Camelia Begu, 2-6, 6-3, 2-6.
- Through 28 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Boulter has played 22.3 games per match and won 53.0% of them.
- Boulter has played 16 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, and 22.8 games per match.
- Marino has averaged 23.1 games per match through her 47 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 49.4% of the games.
- On hard courts, Marino has played 35 matches and averaged 22.4 games per match and 9.5 games per set.
- This is the first time that Boulter and Marino have gone head-to-head in the last five years.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.