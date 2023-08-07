On Monday, Rebecca Marino (No. 90 in the world) takes on Katie Boulter (No. 76) in the Round of 64 of the National Bank Open.

With -200 odds, Boulter is the favorite against Marino (+155) in this match.

Katie Boulter vs. Rebecca Marino Match Information

  • Tournament: The National Bank Open
  • Round: Round of 64
  • Date: Monday, August 7
  • Venue: Stade Iga
  • Location: Montréal, Quebec
  • Court Surface: Hard

Katie Boulter vs. Rebecca Marino Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Katie Boulter has a 66.7% chance to win.

Katie Boulter Rebecca Marino
-200 Odds to Win Match +155
+20000 Odds to Win Tournament +30000
66.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 39.2%
0.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3%
55.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 44.8

Katie Boulter vs. Rebecca Marino Trends and Insights

  • In the qualifying round on Sunday, Boulter beat No. 140-ranked Marina Bassols Ribera, 6-2, 6-2.
  • In the Wimbledon (her most recent tournament), Marino was beaten in the Round of 128 by No. 30-ranked Irina-Camelia Begu, 2-6, 6-3, 2-6.
  • Through 28 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Boulter has played 22.3 games per match and won 53.0% of them.
  • Boulter has played 16 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, and 22.8 games per match.
  • Marino has averaged 23.1 games per match through her 47 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 49.4% of the games.
  • On hard courts, Marino has played 35 matches and averaged 22.4 games per match and 9.5 games per set.
  • This is the first time that Boulter and Marino have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

