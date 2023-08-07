No. 97-ranked Kayla Day will take on No. 39 Marie Bouzkova in the National Bank Open Round of 64 on Monday, August 7.

With -350 odds, Bouzkova is the favorite against Day (+260) in this matchup.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Kayla Day vs. Marie Bouzkova Match Information

Tournament: The National Bank Open

The National Bank Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Monday, August 7

Monday, August 7 Venue: Stade Iga

Stade Iga Location: Montréal, Quebec

Montréal, Quebec Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Kayla Day vs. Marie Bouzkova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Marie Bouzkova has a 77.8% chance to win.

Kayla Day Marie Bouzkova +260 Odds to Win Match -350 +20000 Odds to Win Tournament +15000 27.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 77.8% 0.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.7% 42.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 57.2

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Kayla Day vs. Marie Bouzkova Trends and Insights

Day is looking to maintain momentum after a 6-2, 1-6, 6-3 win over No. 216-ranked Sachia Vickery in Sunday's qualifying round.

Bouzkova last played on July 31, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the Livesport Prague Open 2021 and was taken down 4-6, 6-4, 4-6 by No. 122-ranked Jaqueline Adina Cristian.

Day has played 21.8 games per match in her 22 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces).

Day has played 22.1 games per match in her 11 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months.

Bouzkova has averaged 20.8 games per match in her 40 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 50.8% of the games.

Bouzkova is averaging 19.0 games per match and 9.5 games per set through 27 matches on hard courts in the past year.

On September 2, 2018, Day and Bouzkova played in the Chicago 125 qualifying round. Day came out on top 6-7, 6-3, 2-0.

Day and Bouzkova have played three total sets, with Day securing two of them and Bouzkova one.

Day and Bouzkova have competed in 24 total games, and Day has won more often, capturing 14 of them.

Bouzkova and Day have squared off one time, and they have averaged 24 games and three sets per match.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.