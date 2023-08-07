After hitting .226 with a home run, two walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Kyle Higashioka and the New York Yankees face the Chicago White Sox (who will start Dylan Cease) at 8:10 PM ET on Monday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease

Dylan Cease TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Kyle Higashioka At The Plate

Higashioka is batting .225 with eight doubles, six home runs and 10 walks.

In 29 of 59 games this year (49.2%) Higashioka has had a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (13.6%).

In 10.2% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

Higashioka has picked up an RBI in 37.3% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 6.8% of his games.

He has scored in 14 of 59 games (23.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 28 .216 AVG .233 .260 OBP .263 .443 SLG .300 10 XBH 4 5 HR 1 14 RBI 12 29/6 K/BB 25/4 0 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings