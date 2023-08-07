On Monday, Karolina Pliskova (No. 23 in the world) faces Lin Zhu (No. 38) in the Round of 64 of the National Bank Open.

Compared to the underdog Zhu (+115), Pliskova is favored (-150) to make it to the Round of 32.

Lin Zhu vs. Karolina Pliskova Match Information

Tournament: The National Bank Open

The National Bank Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Monday, August 7

Monday, August 7 Venue: Stade Iga

Stade Iga Location: Montréal, Quebec

Montréal, Quebec Court Surface: Hard

Lin Zhu vs. Karolina Pliskova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Karolina Pliskova has a 60.0% chance to win.

Lin Zhu Karolina Pliskova +115 Odds to Win Match -150 +20000 Odds to Win Tournament +8000 46.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 60.0% 0.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.2% 46.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 53.4

Lin Zhu vs. Karolina Pliskova Trends and Insights

Zhu most recently hit the court on August 1, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the Livesport Prague Open 2021, and the matchup ended in a 6-1, 4-6, 2-6 defeat by No. 93-ranked Yanina Wickmayer .

In her last match in the Round of 32 of the Citi Open, Pliskova went down 1-6, 6-0, 3-6 against Hailey Baptiste.

Zhu has played 21.1 games per match in her 40 matches over the past year (across all court types).

Zhu has played 21.5 games per match in her 31 matches on hard courts over the past year.

Pliskova has averaged 20.6 games per match in her 51 matches played in the past year across all court types, while winning 53.3% of the games.

Pliskova is averaging 20.2 games per match and 9.2 games per set in 42 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.

This is the first time that Zhu and Pliskova have played in the last five years.

