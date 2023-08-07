In the National Bank Open Round of 64 on Monday, No. 18-ranked Liudmila Samsonova faces No. 37 Katerina Siniakova.

With -210 odds, Samsonova is the favorite against Siniakova (+160) in this matchup.

Liudmila Samsonova vs. Katerina Siniakova Match Information

Tournament: The National Bank Open

The National Bank Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Monday, August 7

Monday, August 7 Venue: Stade Iga

Stade Iga Location: Montréal, Quebec

Montréal, Quebec Court Surface: Hard

Liudmila Samsonova vs. Katerina Siniakova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Liudmila Samsonova has a 67.7% chance to win.

Liudmila Samsonova Katerina Siniakova -210 Odds to Win Match +160 +3300 Odds to Win Tournament +20000 67.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 38.5% 2.9% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.5% 56.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 43.9

Liudmila Samsonova vs. Katerina Siniakova Trends and Insights

In her last tournament, the Citi Open, Samsonova was defeated by No. 7-ranked Cori Gauff, 3-6, 3-6, in the semifinals.

Siniakova most recently played on July 25, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the BNP Paribas Poland Open and was defeated 5-7, 2-6 by No. 146-ranked Heather Watson.

Samsonova has played 20.9 games per match in her 55 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).

Samsonova has played 39 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, and 20.4 games per match.

Siniakova has played 31 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 21.5 games per match and winning 52.0% of those games.

Siniakova is averaging 22.0 games per match and 10.8 games per set in 22 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.

In the one match between Samsonova and Siniakova dating back to 2015, in the Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers quarterfinals, Siniakova came out on top 7-5, 4-6, 6-2.

Siniakova and Samsonova have squared off in three total sets, with Siniakova winning two of them and Samsonova one.

Siniakova and Samsonova have competed in 30 total games, and Siniakova has won more often, capturing 17 of them.

Siniakova and Samsonova have faced off one time, and they have averaged 30.0 games and 3.0 sets per match.

