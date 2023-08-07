Yoshihito Nishioka (No. 31) will take on Lorenzo Musetti (No. 18) in the Round of 64 of the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers on Monday, August 7.

Musetti has -225 odds to bring home a victory against Nishioka (+175).

Lorenzo Musetti vs. Yoshihito Nishioka Match Information

Tournament: The National Bank Open Presented by Rogers

The National Bank Open Presented by Rogers Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Monday, August 7

Monday, August 7 Venue: Sobeys Stadium

Sobeys Stadium Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Court Surface: Hard

Lorenzo Musetti vs. Yoshihito Nishioka Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Lorenzo Musetti has a 69.2% chance to win.

Lorenzo Musetti Yoshihito Nishioka -225 Odds to Win Match +175 +10000 Odds to Win Tournament +15000 69.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 36.4% 1.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.7% 56 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 44

Lorenzo Musetti vs. Yoshihito Nishioka Trends and Insights

Musetti is coming off a defeat at the hands of No. 57-ranked Laslo Djere, 5-7, 3-6, in the quarterfinals at the Hamburg European Open.

Nishioka is coming off a 7-6, 4-6, 2-6 loss at the hands of No. 55-ranked Emil Ruusuvuori in the Round of 32 at the Citi Open.

Through 63 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Musetti has played 23.8 games per match (21.8 in best-of-three matches) and won 53.5% of them.

Through 26 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Musetti has played 25.3 games per match (21.8 in best-of-three matches) and won 52.2% of them.

In the past year, Nishioka has played 44 total matches (across all court types), winning 50.0% of the games. He averages 25.6 games per match (23.6 in best-of-three matches) and 9.8 games per set.

On hard courts, Nishioka has played 34 matches and averaged 24.3 games per match (23.6 in best-of-three matches) and 9.9 games per set.

Musetti holds a 2-1 record against Nishioka. Their last matchup was a 7-5, 6-3 victory for Musetti in the Mutua Madrid Open Round of 32 on April 30, 2022.

Musetti and Nishioka have competed in seven sets against each other, with Musetti winning five of them.

Musetti has the upper hand in 67 total games against Nishioka, claiming 37 of them.

Musetti and Nishioka have squared off three times, averaging 22.3 games and 2.3 sets per match.

