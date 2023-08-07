On Monday, Andy Murray (No. 44 in the world) meets Lorenzo Sonego (No. 41) in the Round of 64 of the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers.

In this Round of 64 matchup against Sonego (+160), Murray is favored to win with -210 odds.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Lorenzo Sonego vs. Andy Murray Match Information

Tournament: The National Bank Open Presented by Rogers

The National Bank Open Presented by Rogers Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Monday, August 7

Monday, August 7 Venue: Sobeys Stadium

Sobeys Stadium Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Lorenzo Sonego vs. Andy Murray Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Andy Murray has a 67.7% chance to win.

Lorenzo Sonego Andy Murray +160 Odds to Win Match -210 +12500 Odds to Win Tournament +4000 38.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 67.7% 0.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.4% 45.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 54.3

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Lorenzo Sonego vs. Andy Murray Trends and Insights

Sonego most recently competed on July 29, 2023 in the semifinals of the Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag, and the matchup ended in a 3-6, 4-6 defeat by No. 72-ranked Stan Wawrinka .

Murray is coming off a 7-6, 3-6, 4-6 loss to No. 9-ranked Taylor Fritz in the Round of 16 at the Citi Open.

Sonego has played 58 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, and 25.2 games per match (22.6 in best-of-three matches).

Sonego has played 36 matches on hard courts over the past year, and 24.3 games per match (22.4 in best-of-three matches).

Murray is averaging 29.2 games per match (25.0 in best-of-three matches) through his 33 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, winning 49.8% of those games.

Murray has played 27 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 29.6 games per match (25.9 in best-of-three matches) and 10.1 games per set while winning 50.4% of games.

In the one match between Sonego and Murray dating back to 2015, in the Qatar ExxonMobil Open Round of 32, Murray won 4-6, 6-1, 7-6.

Murray and Sonego have squared off in three sets against each other, with Murray capturing two of them.

Murray and Sonego have squared off in 30 total games, and Murray has won more often, claiming 17 of them.

In one match between Sonego and Murray, they have played 30.0 games and 3.0 sets per match on average.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.