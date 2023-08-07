In a match slated for Monday, Belinda Bencic (No. 15 in rankings) will take on Lucia Bronzetti (No. 72) in the Round of 64 of the National Bank Open.

Against the underdog Bronzetti (+450), Bencic is the favorite (-700) to advance to the Round of 32.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Lucia Bronzetti vs. Belinda Bencic Match Information

Tournament: The National Bank Open

The National Bank Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Monday, August 7

Monday, August 7 Venue: Stade Iga

Stade Iga Location: Montréal, Quebec

Montréal, Quebec Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Lucia Bronzetti vs. Belinda Bencic Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Belinda Bencic has an 87.5% chance to win.

Lucia Bronzetti Belinda Bencic +450 Odds to Win Match -700 +30000 Odds to Win Tournament +4000 18.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 87.5% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.4% 34.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 65.4

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Lucia Bronzetti vs. Belinda Bencic Trends and Insights

Bronzetti last played on July 25, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the Ladies Open Lausanne, and the match finished in a 2-6, 4-6 defeat by No. 133-ranked Tamara Zidansek .

In the Citi Open (her last tournament), Bencic was taken down in the quarterfinals by No. 7-ranked Cori Gauff, 1-6, 2-6.

In her 26 matches over the past year across all court types, Bronzetti has played an average of 21.6 games.

Bronzetti has played 24.6 games per match in her nine matches on hard courts over the past 12 months.

Bencic is averaging 21.3 games per match in her 50 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 55.9% of those games.

Bencic has played 40 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 20.6 games per match and 9.6 games per set while winning 55.9% of games.

Bronzetti and Bencic have not matched up against each other since 2015.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.