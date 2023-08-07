After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Luis Urias and the Boston Red Sox take on the Kansas City Royals (who will hand the ball to Cole Ragans) at 7:10 PM ET on Monday.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Luis Urías Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Cole Ragans

Cole Ragans TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Luis Urías At The Plate

Urias is hitting .182 with three doubles, a home run and eight walks.

This year, Urias has posted at least one hit in 10 of 23 games (43.5%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in just one game this year.

In five games this season, Urias has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in six games this season (26.1%), but has had no multi-run games.

Luis Urías Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 9 .179 AVG .111 .343 OBP .250 .250 SLG .222 2 XBH 1 0 HR 1 4 RBI 1 9/3 K/BB 6/4 0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings