On Monday, Mackenzie McDonald (No. 60 in the world) meets Aslan Karatsev (No. 75) in the Round of 64 of the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers.

In the Round of 64, McDonald is the favorite against Karatsev, with -145 odds compared to the underdog's +110.

Mackenzie McDonald vs. Aslan Karatsev Match Information

Tournament: The National Bank Open Presented by Rogers

The National Bank Open Presented by Rogers Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Monday, August 7

Monday, August 7 Venue: Sobeys Stadium

Sobeys Stadium Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Court Surface: Hard

Mackenzie McDonald vs. Aslan Karatsev Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Mackenzie McDonald has a 59.2% chance to win.

Mackenzie McDonald Aslan Karatsev -145 Odds to Win Match +110 +15000 Odds to Win Tournament +20000 59.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 47.6% 0.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.5% 52.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 47.4

Mackenzie McDonald vs. Aslan Karatsev Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 of the Citi Open on August 1, 2023 (his last match), McDonald was defeated by Grigor Dimitrov 6-7, 2-6.

In the Citi Open (his most recent tournament), Karatsev was beaten in the Round of 32 by No. 10-ranked Frances Tiafoe, 6-7, 6-7.

Through 61 matches over the past year (across all court types), McDonald has played 23.9 games per match (22.2 in best-of-three matches) and won 51.2% of them.

McDonald has played 23.5 games per match (21.8 in best-of-three matches) in his 43 matches on hard courts over the past year.

In his 52 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, Karatsev is averaging 25.0 games per match (23.1 in best-of-three matches) while winning 50.8% of those games.

Karatsev is averaging 23.7 games per match (22.4 in best-of-three matches) and 10.5 games per set in 27 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.

McDonald and Karatsev each have one win in their head-to-head matches. The pair last met on February 22, 2022, with McDonald securing the win 7-5, 6-3.

McDonald and Karatsev have been equally matched, each clinching three of six sets versus the other.

Karatsev and McDonald have faced off in 55 total games, with Karatsev taking 29 and McDonald capturing 26.

McDonald and Karatsev have faced off two times, averaging 27.5 games and 3.0 sets per match.

