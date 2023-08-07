Marketa Vondrousova (No. 10 ranking) will take on Mayar Sherif (No. 31) in the Round of 64 of the National Bank Open on Monday, August 7.

With -550 odds, Vondrousova is the favorite against Sherif (+375) for this match.

Marketa Vondrousova vs. Mayar Sherif Match Information

Tournament: The National Bank Open

The National Bank Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Monday, August 7

Monday, August 7 Venue: Stade Iga

Stade Iga Location: Montréal, Quebec

Montréal, Quebec Court Surface: Hard

Marketa Vondrousova vs. Mayar Sherif Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Marketa Vondrousova has an 84.6% chance to win.

Marketa Vondrousova Mayar Sherif -550 Odds to Win Match +375 +2000 Odds to Win Tournament +25000 84.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 21.1% 4.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.4% 64.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 35.4

Marketa Vondrousova vs. Mayar Sherif Trends and Insights

In her most recent match on July 15, 2023, Vondrousova secured the win 6-4, 6-4 against Ons Jabeur in the finals of the Wimbledon.

Sherif most recently played on July 25, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the Hamburg and was taken down 1-6, 1-6 by No. 167-ranked Eva Lys.

Vondrousova has played 36 matches over the past year across all court types, and 20.7 games per match.

Vondrousova has played 20.5 games per match in her 16 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months.

Sherif has averaged 21.7 games per match through her 35 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 47.5% of the games.

Sherif is averaging 20.4 games per match and 10.2 games per set in 13 matches on hard courts in the past year.

Dating back to 2015, Vondrousova and Sherif have not met on the court.

