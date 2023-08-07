In the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers Round of 64 on Monday, Milos Raonic takes on No. 10 Frances Tiafoe.

Tiafoe is the favorite (-175) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Raonic, who is +135.

Milos Raonic vs. Frances Tiafoe Match Information

Tournament: The National Bank Open Presented by Rogers

The National Bank Open Presented by Rogers Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Monday, August 7

Monday, August 7 Venue: Sobeys Stadium

Sobeys Stadium Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Court Surface: Hard

Milos Raonic vs. Frances Tiafoe Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Frances Tiafoe has a 63.6% chance to win.

Milos Raonic Frances Tiafoe +135 Odds to Win Match -175 +15000 Odds to Win Tournament +4000 42.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 63.6% 0.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.4% 45.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 54.8

Milos Raonic vs. Frances Tiafoe Trends and Insights

Raonic is coming off a defeat at the hands of No. 15-ranked Tommy Paul, 4-6, 6-7, 7-6, 4-6, in the Round of 64 at the Wimbledon.

Tiafoe most recently played on August 4, 2023 in the quarterfinals of the Citi Open and was defeated 4-6, 5-7 by No. 30-ranked Daniel Evans.

Raonic has played four matches over the past year across all court types, and 32.0 games per match (19.5 in best-of-three matches).

In his 61 matches in the past year across all court types, Tiafoe is averaging 26.7 games per match (23.7 in best-of-three matches) while winning 53.1% of those games.

Tiafoe has averaged 26.5 games per match (23.2 in best-of-three matches) and 10.3 games per set in 40 matches on hard courts in the past year, winning 53.0% of those games.

Raonic and Tiafoe have met once dating back to 2015, in the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers Round of 32. Tiafoe was victorious in that bout 7-6, 4-6, 6-1.

In terms of sets, Tiafoe has secured two versus Raonic (66.7%), while Raonic has clinched one.

Tiafoe has defeated Raonic in 17 of 30 total games between them, good for a 56.7% winning percentage.

In one match between Raonic and Tiafoe, they have played 30.0 games and 3.0 sets per match on average.

