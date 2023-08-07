Pablo Reyes -- 0-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Kansas City Royals, with Cole Ragans on the mound, on August 7 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Blue Jays.

Pablo Reyes Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Cole Ragans

Cole Ragans TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Explore More About This Game

Pablo Reyes At The Plate

Reyes is hitting .288 with four doubles and six walks.

In 56.0% of his games this year (14 of 25), Reyes has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (28.0%) he recorded at least two.

He has not gone deep in his 25 games this year.

Reyes has driven in a run in five games this year (20.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in six of 25 games (24.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Pablo Reyes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 11 .356 AVG .179 .388 OBP .258 .444 SLG .179 4 XBH 0 0 HR 0 8 RBI 1 9/3 K/BB 2/3 1 SB 0

