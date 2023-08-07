Monday's game features the Boston Red Sox (57-54) and the Kansas City Royals (36-77) facing off at Fenway Park (on August 7) at 7:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-4 victory for the Red Sox.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Red Sox will send Brayan Bello (8-6) to the mound, while Cole Ragans (3-3) will get the nod for the Royals.

Red Sox vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, August 7, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

How to Watch on TV: NESN

Red Sox vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Red Sox 5, Royals 3.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

In three games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 0-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, Boston and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Red Sox's last 10 games.

This season, the Red Sox have won 24 out of the 46 games, or 52.2%, in which they've been favored.

Boston has a record of 3-3 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -200 on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for the Red Sox.

Boston is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking ninth with 543 total runs this season.

The Red Sox have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.37).

Red Sox Schedule