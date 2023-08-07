Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox will see Cole Ragans on the mound for the Kansas City Royals on Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

The Red Sox are favored in this one, at -210, while the underdog Royals have +170 odds to play spoiler. The over/under is 10 runs for the game.

Red Sox vs. Royals Odds & Info

Date: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Red Sox -210 +170 10 -105 -115 - - -

Red Sox Recent Betting Performance

The Red Sox have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Red Sox and their opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

The Red Sox have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Red Sox Betting Records & Stats

The Red Sox have gone 24-22 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 52.2% of those games).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -210 or shorter, Boston has a 3-3 record (winning 50% of its games).

The Red Sox have a 67.7% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Boston has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 109 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 55 of those games (55-51-3).

The Red Sox have a 3-6-0 record against the spread this season.

Red Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 30-26 27-28 21-20 36-33 40-41 17-12

