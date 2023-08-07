When the Boston Red Sox (57-54) and Kansas City Royals (36-77) meet in the series opener at Fenway Park on Monday, August 7, Brayan Bello will get the nod for the Red Sox, while the Royals will send Cole Ragans to the mound. The game will begin at 7:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Red Sox as -200 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Royals +165 moneyline odds. The over/under for the matchup has been set at 9.5 runs.

Red Sox vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Bello - BOS (8-6, 3.79 ERA) vs Ragans - KC (3-3, 4.33 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to wager on the Red Sox and Royals matchup but would like some help getting started, here's a quick breakdown. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Red Sox (-200) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning, you'd get $15.00 back in your pocket.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Rafael Devers get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can wager on games.

Red Sox vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Red Sox have won 24 out of the 46 games, or 52.2%, in which they've been favored.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -200 or shorter, the Red Sox have a record of 3-3 (50%).

The implied probability of a win from Boston, based on the moneyline, is 66.7%.

In the last 10 games, the Red Sox were favored on the moneyline three times, but they lost each matchup.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Boston combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total four times.

The Royals have been underdogs in 99 games this season and have come away with the win 32 times (32.3%) in those contests.

This year, the Royals have won 10 of 34 games when listed as at least +165 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 6-3 in those contests.

Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over eight times in the last 10 games with a total.

Red Sox vs. Royals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Justin Turner 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+155) Rob Refsnyder 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+210) Adam Duvall 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (-118) 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+110) Alex Verdugo 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+185) Rafael Devers 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+130)

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +6600 17th 5th Win AL East +15000 - 4th

