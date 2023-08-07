On Monday, Rob Refsnyder (.261 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Boston Red Sox play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Cole Ragans. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Blue Jays.

Fenway Park

Rob Refsnyder At The Plate

Refsnyder has six doubles, a triple, a home run and 26 walks while batting .270.

Refsnyder has had a hit in 29 of 61 games this year (47.5%), including multiple hits 11 times (18.0%).

He has hit a home run in just one game this season.

Refsnyder has had an RBI in 19 games this season (31.1%), including seven multi-RBI outings (11.5%).

He has scored at least once 17 times this season (27.9%), including four games with multiple runs (6.6%).

Rob Refsnyder Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 28 .282 AVG .259 .388 OBP .394 .352 SLG .333 4 XBH 4 0 HR 1 12 RBI 14 20/10 K/BB 18/16 2 SB 5

Royals Pitching Rankings