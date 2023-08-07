No. 40-ranked Sloane Stephens will meet No. 28 Anhelina Kalinina in the National Bank Open Round of 64 on Monday, August 7.

In this Round of 64 match, Stephens is the favorite (-155) versus Kalinina (+120) .

Sloane Stephens vs. Anhelina Kalinina Match Information

Tournament: The National Bank Open

The National Bank Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Monday, August 7

Monday, August 7 Venue: Stade Iga

Stade Iga Location: Montréal, Quebec

Montréal, Quebec Court Surface: Hard

Sloane Stephens vs. Anhelina Kalinina Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Sloane Stephens has a 60.8% chance to win.

Sloane Stephens Anhelina Kalinina -155 Odds to Win Match +120 +8000 Odds to Win Tournament +25000 60.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 45.5% 1.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.4% 52.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 47.3

Sloane Stephens vs. Anhelina Kalinina Trends and Insights

Stephens came up short 6-7, 6-3, 1-6 against Lauren Davis in the Round of 32 of the Citi Open (her most recent match).

Kalinina is coming off a 2-6, 1-6 defeat to Jennifer Brady in the Round of 32 at the Citi Open.

In her 39 matches over the past year across all court types, Stephens has played an average of 21.6 games.

On hard courts, Stephens has played 24 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 21.3 games per match while winning 49.0% of games.

Kalinina has averaged 21.6 games per match through her 42 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 49.4% of the games.

On hard courts, Kalinina has played 26 matches and averaged 21.5 games per match and 9.6 games per set.

On April 29, 2022, Stephens and Kalinina matched up in the Mutua Madrid Open Round of 64. Kalinina took home the victory 7-5, 6-4.

Kalinina and Stephens have matched up in two total sets, with Kalinina securing two of them and Stephens zero.

Kalinina has the upper hand in 22 total games versus Stephens, taking 13 of them.

In their one match against each other, Stephens and Kalinina are averaging 22.0 games and 2.0 sets.

