In a match scheduled for Monday, Sebastian Korda (No. 26 in rankings) will meet Tomas Martin Etcheverry (No. 34) in the Round of 64 of the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers.

Korda is the favorite (-375) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Etcheverry, who is +280.

Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs. Sebastian Korda Match Information

Tournament: The National Bank Open Presented by Rogers

The National Bank Open Presented by Rogers Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Monday, August 7

Monday, August 7 Venue: Sobeys Stadium

Sobeys Stadium Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Court Surface: Hard

Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs. Sebastian Korda Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Sebastian Korda has a 78.9% chance to win.

Tomas Martin Etcheverry Sebastian Korda +280 Odds to Win Match -375 +25000 Odds to Win Tournament +5000 26.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 78.9% 0.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.0% 40.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 59.2

Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs. Sebastian Korda Trends and Insights

In the semifinals of the Generali Open on August 4, 2023 (his most recent match), Etcheverry was defeated by Sebastian Baez 6-7, 6-3, 4-6.

In the Citi Open (his previous tournament), Korda was defeated in the Round of 32 by No. 93-ranked Alexander Shevchenko, 7-5, 6-7, 4-6.

Etcheverry has played 47 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), and 25.3 games per match (23.2 in best-of-three matches).

On hard courts, Etcheverry has played 13 matches over the past year, totaling 24.5 games per match (21.9 in best-of-three matches) while winning 48.6% of games.

Korda has played 41 matches in the past year across all court types, averaging 26.6 games per match (23.5 in best-of-three matches) and winning 52.5% of those games.

Korda is averaging 26.7 games per match (23.8 in best-of-three matches) and 10.5 games per set in 32 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.

Dating back to 2015, Etcheverry and Korda have not played against each other.

