No. 14-ranked Tommy Paul will take on No. 98 Diego Schwartzman in the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers Round of 64 on Monday, August 7.

Paul is favored (-300) in this match, compared to the underdog Schwartzman, who is +220.

Tommy Paul vs. Diego Schwartzman Match Information

Tournament: The National Bank Open Presented by Rogers

The National Bank Open Presented by Rogers Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Monday, August 7

Monday, August 7 Venue: Sobeys Stadium

Sobeys Stadium Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Court Surface: Hard

Tommy Paul vs. Diego Schwartzman Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Tommy Paul has a 75.0% chance to win.

Tommy Paul Diego Schwartzman -300 Odds to Win Match +220 +5000 Odds to Win Tournament +20000 75.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 31.2% 2.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.5% 59.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 40.6

Tommy Paul vs. Diego Schwartzman Trends and Insights

Paul last competed on August 3, 2023 in the quarterfinals of the Mifel Open, and the matchup finished in a 4-6, 6-3, 3-6 defeat by No. 19-ranked Alex de Minaur .

Schwartzman made it to the Round of 64 by beating No. 62-ranked Aleksandar Vukic 6-4, 6-4 on Sunday.

Paul has played 27.0 games per match (23.5 in best-of-three matches) in his 63 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).

In his 42 matches on hard courts over the past year, Paul has played an average of 26.6 games (23.0 in best-of-three matches).

Schwartzman has played 41 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 23.0 games per match (20.0 in best-of-three matches) and winning 46.2% of those games.

Schwartzman has averaged 23.5 games per match (20.4 in best-of-three matches) and 10.6 games per set through 22 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 47.2% of those games.

Paul and Schwartzman have not competed against each other since 2015.

