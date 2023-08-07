Triston Casas Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Royals - August 7
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Triston Casas and his .625 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Cole Ragans and the Kansas City Royals at Fenway Park, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the Blue Jays.
Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Royals Starter: Cole Ragans
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
Triston Casas At The Plate
- Casas is hitting .250 with 16 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 50 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 91st, his on-base percentage ranks 35th, and he is 35th in the league in slugging.
- In 55.7% of his 97 games this season, Casas has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 21 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 97 games he has played this year, he's homered in 16 of them (16.5%), and in 4.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Casas has picked up an RBI in 28.9% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 12.4% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 41.2% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 7.2%.
Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|50
|.260
|AVG
|.241
|.388
|OBP
|.319
|.466
|SLG
|.488
|16
|XBH
|19
|6
|HR
|11
|19
|RBI
|22
|41/31
|K/BB
|52/19
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.16).
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (138 total, 1.2 per game).
- Ragans (3-3) gets the starting nod for the Royals, his third of the season.
- In his last time out on Thursday, the lefty threw six scoreless innings against the New York Mets while surrendering seven hits.
