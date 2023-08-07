Nicolas Jarry (No. 28) will take on Ugo Humbert (No. 36) in the Round of 64 of the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers on Monday, August 7.

Jarry is the favorite (-150) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Humbert, who is +115.

Ugo Humbert vs. Nicolas Jarry Match Information

Tournament: The National Bank Open Presented by Rogers

The National Bank Open Presented by Rogers Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Monday, August 7

Monday, August 7 Venue: Sobeys Stadium

Sobeys Stadium Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Court Surface: Hard

Ugo Humbert vs. Nicolas Jarry Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Nicolas Jarry has a 60.0% chance to win.

Ugo Humbert Nicolas Jarry +115 Odds to Win Match -150 +10000 Odds to Win Tournament +8000 46.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 60.0% 1.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.2% 47.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 52.7

Ugo Humbert vs. Nicolas Jarry Trends and Insights

In his most recent scheduled match on August 4, 2023, Humbert made it past Grigor Dimitrov via walkover at the Citi Open.

In the Mifel Open (his most recent tournament), Jarry was defeated in the quarterfinals by No. 5-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas, 7-6, 6-7, 2-6.

In his 44 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Humbert has played an average of 24.3 games (22.1 in best-of-three matches).

Humbert has played 23.5 games per match (21.4 in best-of-three matches) in his 29 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months.

Jarry is averaging 25.4 games per match (23.1 in best-of-three matches) through his 56 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, winning 53.7% of those games.

On hard courts, Jarry has played 20 matches and averaged 25.2 games per match (23.9 in best-of-three matches) and 10.1 games per set.

Humbert and Jarry have not matched up against each other since 2015.

