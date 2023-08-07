On Monday, Sorana Cirstea (No. 32 in the world) meets Varvara Gracheva (No. 43) in the Round of 64 of the National Bank Open.

With -190 odds, Cirstea is the favorite against Gracheva (+145) for this match.

Varvara Gracheva vs. Sorana Cirstea Match Information

Tournament: The National Bank Open

The National Bank Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Monday, August 7

Monday, August 7 Venue: Stade Iga

Stade Iga Location: Montréal, Quebec

Montréal, Quebec Court Surface: Hard

Varvara Gracheva vs. Sorana Cirstea Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Sorana Cirstea has a 65.5% chance to win.

Varvara Gracheva Sorana Cirstea +145 Odds to Win Match -190 +25000 Odds to Win Tournament +15000 40.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 65.5% 0.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.7% 46.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 53.9

Varvara Gracheva vs. Sorana Cirstea Trends and Insights

Gracheva is coming off a loss at the hands of No. 86-ranked Leylah Annie Fernandez, 4-6, 3-6, in the qualifying round at the Citi Open.

Cirstea most recently played on August 2, 2023 in the Round of 16 of the Citi Open and was defeated 1-6, 3-6 by No. 18-ranked Liudmila Samsonova.

In her 57 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Gracheva has played an average of 21.7 games.

Gracheva has played 21.3 games per match in her 42 matches on hard courts over the past year.

In her 40 matches in the past year across all court types, Cirstea is averaging 22.8 games per match while winning 50.2% of those games.

Cirstea has played 27 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 21.7 games per match and 9.8 games per set while winning 52.2% of games.

In the only match between Gracheva and Cirstea dating back to 2015, in the Melbourne Summer Set 2 Round of 32, Cirstea was victorious 6-0, 6-0.

Cirstea and Gracheva have squared off in two total sets, with Cirstea clinching two of them and Gracheva zero.

Cirstea has taken 12 games (100.0% win rate) against Gracheva, who has claimed zero games.

Cirstea and Gracheva have faced off one time, and they have averaged 12.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

