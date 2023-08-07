In the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers Round of 64 on Monday, we have a matchup of No. 66-ranked Matteo Arnaldi against No. 165 Vasek Pospisil.

In the Round of 64, Arnaldi is favored over Pospisil, with -250 odds compared to the underdog's +180.

Vasek Pospisil vs. Matteo Arnaldi Match Information

Tournament: The National Bank Open Presented by Rogers

The National Bank Open Presented by Rogers Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Monday, August 7

Monday, August 7 Venue: Sobeys Stadium

Sobeys Stadium Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Court Surface: Hard

Vasek Pospisil vs. Matteo Arnaldi Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Matteo Arnaldi has a 71.4% chance to win.

Vasek Pospisil Matteo Arnaldi +180 Odds to Win Match -250 +30000 Odds to Win Tournament +20000 35.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 71.4% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.5% 44 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 56

Vasek Pospisil vs. Matteo Arnaldi Trends and Insights

In the qualifying round of the Wimbledon on June 26, 2023 (his most recent match), Pospisil was dropped by Felipe Alves 2-6, 6-7.

Arnaldi came out on top 6-4, 6-4 against Matija Pecotic in the qualifying round on Sunday.

Pospisil has played 13 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, and 25.6 games per match (24.3 in best-of-three matches).

In his 12 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Pospisil has played an average of 26.0 games (24.5 in best-of-three matches).

Arnaldi is averaging 24.8 games per match (23.5 in best-of-three matches) through his 36 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 51.3% of those games.

Arnaldi has averaged 22.1 games per match (22.1 in best-of-three matches) and 9.6 games per set through 13 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 47.7% of those games.

Pospisil and Arnaldi have not matched up against each other since 2015.

