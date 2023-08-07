Vasek Pospisil vs. Matteo Arnaldi: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | National Bank Open Presented by Rogers
In the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers Round of 64 on Monday, we have a matchup of No. 66-ranked Matteo Arnaldi against No. 165 Vasek Pospisil.
In the Round of 64, Arnaldi is favored over Pospisil, with -250 odds compared to the underdog's +180.
Vasek Pospisil vs. Matteo Arnaldi Match Information
- Tournament: The National Bank Open Presented by Rogers
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Monday, August 7
- Venue: Sobeys Stadium
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Court Surface: Hard
Vasek Pospisil vs. Matteo Arnaldi Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Matteo Arnaldi has a 71.4% chance to win.
|Vasek Pospisil
|Matteo Arnaldi
|+180
|Odds to Win Match
|-250
|+30000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+20000
|35.7%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|71.4%
|0.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.5%
|44
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|56
Vasek Pospisil vs. Matteo Arnaldi Trends and Insights
- In the qualifying round of the Wimbledon on June 26, 2023 (his most recent match), Pospisil was dropped by Felipe Alves 2-6, 6-7.
- Arnaldi came out on top 6-4, 6-4 against Matija Pecotic in the qualifying round on Sunday.
- Pospisil has played 13 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, and 25.6 games per match (24.3 in best-of-three matches).
- In his 12 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Pospisil has played an average of 26.0 games (24.5 in best-of-three matches).
- Arnaldi is averaging 24.8 games per match (23.5 in best-of-three matches) through his 36 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 51.3% of those games.
- Arnaldi has averaged 22.1 games per match (22.1 in best-of-three matches) and 9.6 games per set through 13 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 47.7% of those games.
- Pospisil and Arnaldi have not matched up against each other since 2015.
