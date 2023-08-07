Venus Williams vs. Madison Keys: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | National Bank Open
In the Round of 64 of the National Bank Open on Monday, Venus Williams meets Madison Keys (No. 16).
In this Round of 64 match against Williams (+575), Keys is favored to win with -1000 odds.
Venus Williams vs. Madison Keys Match Information
- Tournament: The National Bank Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Monday, August 7
- Venue: Stade Iga
- Location: Montréal, Quebec
- Court Surface: Hard
Venus Williams vs. Madison Keys Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Madison Keys has a 90.9% chance to win.
|Venus Williams
|Madison Keys
|+575
|Odds to Win Match
|-1000
|+20000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+2800
|14.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|90.9%
|0.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|3.4%
|33.5
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|66.5
Venus Williams vs. Madison Keys Trends and Insights
- In the Round of 128 of the Wimbledon on July 3, 2023 (her most recent match), Williams was dropped by Elina Svitolina 4-6, 3-6.
- Keys most recently played on August 4, 2023 in the quarterfinals of the Citi Open and was defeated 3-6, 3-6 by No. 9-ranked Maria Sakkari.
- Through nine matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Williams has played 24.6 games per match and won 43.4% of them.
- Williams has played five matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, and 21.2 games per match.
- In her 50 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, Keys is averaging 20.7 games per match while winning 54.7% of those games.
- Through 31 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Keys has averaged 20.9 games per match and 9.7 games per set, winning 52.4% of those games.
- Williams and Keys have not played each other since 2015.
