In the Round of 64 of the National Bank Open on Monday, Venus Williams meets Madison Keys (No. 16).

In this Round of 64 match against Williams (+575), Keys is favored to win with -1000 odds.

Venus Williams vs. Madison Keys Match Information

Tournament: The National Bank Open

The National Bank Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Monday, August 7

Monday, August 7 Venue: Stade Iga

Stade Iga Location: Montréal, Quebec

Montréal, Quebec Court Surface: Hard

Venus Williams vs. Madison Keys Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Madison Keys has a 90.9% chance to win.

Venus Williams Madison Keys +575 Odds to Win Match -1000 +20000 Odds to Win Tournament +2800 14.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 90.9% 0.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 3.4% 33.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 66.5

Venus Williams vs. Madison Keys Trends and Insights

In the Round of 128 of the Wimbledon on July 3, 2023 (her most recent match), Williams was dropped by Elina Svitolina 4-6, 3-6.

Keys most recently played on August 4, 2023 in the quarterfinals of the Citi Open and was defeated 3-6, 3-6 by No. 9-ranked Maria Sakkari.

Through nine matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Williams has played 24.6 games per match and won 43.4% of them.

Williams has played five matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, and 21.2 games per match.

In her 50 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, Keys is averaging 20.7 games per match while winning 54.7% of those games.

Through 31 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Keys has averaged 20.9 games per match and 9.7 games per set, winning 52.4% of those games.

Williams and Keys have not played each other since 2015.

