In the Round of 64 of the National Bank Open on Monday, Venus Williams meets Madison Keys (No. 16).

In this Round of 64 match against Williams (+575), Keys is favored to win with -1000 odds.

Venus Williams vs. Madison Keys Match Information

  • Tournament: The National Bank Open
  • Round: Round of 64
  • Date: Monday, August 7
  • Venue: Stade Iga
  • Location: Montréal, Quebec
  • Court Surface: Hard

Venus Williams vs. Madison Keys Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Madison Keys has a 90.9% chance to win.

Venus Williams Madison Keys
+575 Odds to Win Match -1000
+20000 Odds to Win Tournament +2800
14.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 90.9%
0.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 3.4%
33.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 66.5

Venus Williams vs. Madison Keys Trends and Insights

  • In the Round of 128 of the Wimbledon on July 3, 2023 (her most recent match), Williams was dropped by Elina Svitolina 4-6, 3-6.
  • Keys most recently played on August 4, 2023 in the quarterfinals of the Citi Open and was defeated 3-6, 3-6 by No. 9-ranked Maria Sakkari.
  • Through nine matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Williams has played 24.6 games per match and won 43.4% of them.
  • Williams has played five matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, and 21.2 games per match.
  • In her 50 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, Keys is averaging 20.7 games per match while winning 54.7% of those games.
  • Through 31 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Keys has averaged 20.9 games per match and 9.7 games per set, winning 52.4% of those games.
  • Williams and Keys have not played each other since 2015.

