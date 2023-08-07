On Monday, Magda Linette (No. 25 in the world) faces Victoria Azarenka (No. 19) in the Round of 64 of the National Bank Open.

Azarenka carries -275 odds to win a spot in the Round of 32 against Linette (+210).

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Victoria Azarenka vs. Magda Linette Match Information

Tournament: The National Bank Open

The National Bank Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Monday, August 7

Monday, August 7 Venue: Stade Iga

Stade Iga Location: Montréal, Quebec

Montréal, Quebec Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Victoria Azarenka vs. Magda Linette Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Victoria Azarenka has a 73.3% chance to win.

Victoria Azarenka Magda Linette -275 Odds to Win Match +210 +5000 Odds to Win Tournament +25000 73.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 32.3% 2.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.4% 57.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 42.6

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Victoria Azarenka vs. Magda Linette Trends and Insights

In her last tournament, the Citi Open, Azarenka was beaten by No. 27-ranked Elina Svitolina, 6-7, 4-6, in the Round of 32.

In her last match on July 7, 2023, Linette lost 3-6, 1-6 against Belinda Bencic in the Round of 32 of the Wimbledon.

Azarenka has played 41 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), and 21.9 games per match.

Through 28 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Azarenka has played 22.4 games per match and won 54.6% of them.

In the past year, Linette has competed in 48 total matches (across all court types), winning 50.7% of the games. She averages 21.9 games per match and 9.7 games per set.

Linette has played 32 matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 21.2 games per match and 9.8 games per set while winning 52.1% of games.

In two head-to-head-matchups, Azarenka and Linette have split 1-1. Linette claimed their last battle on March 25, 2023, winning 7-6, 2-6, 6-4.

In terms of sets, Azarenka has taken three versus Linette (60.0%), while Linette has claimed two.

Azarenka has taken down Linette in 26 of 46 total games between them, good for a 56.5% winning percentage.

In their two matches against each other, Azarenka and Linette are averaging 23.0 games and 2.5 sets.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.