On Monday, August 7 at 8:10 PM ET, the New York Yankees (58-54) visit the Chicago White Sox (45-68) at Guaranteed Rate Field in the series opener. Gerrit Cole will get the nod for the Yankees, while Dylan Cease will take the mound for the White Sox.

The Yankees are -165 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the White Sox (+135). The over/under for the game has been set at 7.5 runs.

Yankees vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Cole - NYY (10-2, 2.64 ERA) vs Cease - CHW (4-5, 4.61 ERA)

Yankees vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Yankees vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Yankees have won 39 out of the 66 games, or 59.1%, in which they've been favored.

The Yankees have gone 19-5 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter (79.2% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for New York.

The Yankees have a 1-2 record across the three games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), New York combined with its opponents to go over the total five times.

The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 74 games this year and have walked away with the win 25 times (33.8%) in those games.

This season, the White Sox have come away with a win five times in 18 chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or longer on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 4-6.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in the last 10 games with a total.

Yankees vs. White Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Gleyber Torres 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+165) Aaron Judge 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+190) 0.5 (+140) Kyle Higashioka 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+200) DJ LeMahieu 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+195) Harrison Bader 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+190)

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +4000 12th 4th Win AL East +15000 - 4th

