Monday's contest at Guaranteed Rate Field has the New York Yankees (58-54) going head to head against the Chicago White Sox (45-68) at 8:10 PM ET (on August 7). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-4 win for the Yankees, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The probable starters are Gerrit Cole (10-2) for the Yankees and Dylan Cease (4-5) for the White Sox.

Yankees vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, August 7, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Monday, August 7, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

Yankees vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Yankees 6, White Sox 5.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Yankees Performance Insights

The Yankees have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Yankees' last 10 games.

The Yankees have won 39, or 59.1%, of the 66 games they've played as favorites this season.

New York has entered 24 games this season favored by -165 or more and is 19-5 in those contests.

The implied probability of a win from the Yankees, based on the moneyline, is 62.3%.

New York ranks 20th in the majors with 484 total runs scored this season.

The Yankees' 3.95 team ERA ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.

