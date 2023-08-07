Zhizhen Zhang (No. 63 ranking) will face Thanasi Kokkinakis (No. 86) in the Round of 64 of the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers on Monday, August 7.

Kokkinakis carries -190 odds to win versus Zhang (+145).

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Zhizhen Zhang vs. Thanasi Kokkinakis Match Information

Tournament: The National Bank Open Presented by Rogers

The National Bank Open Presented by Rogers Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Monday, August 7

Monday, August 7 Venue: Sobeys Stadium

Sobeys Stadium Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Zhizhen Zhang vs. Thanasi Kokkinakis Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Thanasi Kokkinakis has a 65.5% chance to win.

Zhizhen Zhang Thanasi Kokkinakis +145 Odds to Win Match -190 +20000 Odds to Win Tournament +15000 40.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 65.5% 0.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.7% 45.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 54.3

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Zhizhen Zhang vs. Thanasi Kokkinakis Trends and Insights

Zhang most recently played on August 2, 2023 in the Round of 16 of the Generali Open, and the match finished in a 6-1, 3-6, 2-6 defeat by No. 116-ranked Dominic Thiem .

Kokkinakis came out on top 7-6, 6-3 against Constant Lestienne in the qualifying round on Sunday.

Zhang has played 52 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), and 25.2 games per match (23.4 in best-of-three matches).

In his 26 matches on hard courts over the past year, Zhang has played an average of 25.0 games (23.0 in best-of-three matches).

In his 39 matches in the past year across all court types, Kokkinakis is averaging 27.3 games per match (25.2 in best-of-three matches) while winning 51.6% of those games.

Kokkinakis has averaged 27.9 games per match (26.9 in best-of-three matches) and 10.7 games per set in 30 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 51.6% of those games.

On May 21, 2021, Zhang and Kokkinakis matched up in the 2021 ATP Challenger Biella 6, Italy Men Singles semifinals. Kokkinakis took home the win 6-2, 4-6, 6-3.

In terms of sets, Kokkinakis has won two versus Zhang (66.7%), while Zhang has clinched one.

Kokkinakis and Zhang have matched up for 27 total games, and Kokkinakis has won more often, securing 16 of them.

Zhang and Kokkinakis have played one time, averaging 27.0 games and 3.0 sets per match.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.