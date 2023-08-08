Aaron Judge Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. White Sox - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The New York Yankees, including Aaron Judge (.226 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Touki Toussaint and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the White Sox.
Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Touki Toussaint
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +195)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -167)
Explore More About This Game
Aaron Judge At The Plate
- Judge is hitting .282 with 11 doubles, 20 home runs and 45 walks.
- Judge has had a hit in 36 of 59 games this year (61.0%), including multiple hits 14 times (23.7%).
- Looking at the 59 games he has played this year, he's homered in 16 of them (27.1%), and in 7.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 24 games this year (40.7%), Judge has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (22.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 34 of 59 games this season, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.
Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|24
|.213
|AVG
|.381
|.338
|OBP
|.500
|.434
|SLG
|.905
|11
|XBH
|20
|8
|HR
|12
|19
|RBI
|24
|46/24
|K/BB
|26/21
|1
|SB
|2
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff ranks third in MLB.
- The White Sox have a 4.59 team ERA that ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (157 total, 1.4 per game).
- Toussaint makes the start for the White Sox, his seventh of the season. He is 1-4 with a 3.92 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Thursday against the Texas Rangers, the right-hander threw 5 1/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 3.92 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .190 to opposing hitters.
