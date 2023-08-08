Aleksandar Vukic (No. 62 ranking) will meet Borna Coric (No. 15) in the Round of 64 of the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers on Tuesday, August 8.

Coric has -250 odds to grab a spot in the Round of 32 against Vukic (+190).

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Aleksandar Vukic vs. Borna Coric Match Information

Tournament: The National Bank Open Presented by Rogers

The National Bank Open Presented by Rogers Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Tuesday, August 8

Tuesday, August 8 Venue: Sobeys Stadium

Sobeys Stadium Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Aleksandar Vukic vs. Borna Coric Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Borna Coric has a 71.4% chance to win.

Aleksandar Vukic Borna Coric +190 Odds to Win Match -250 34.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 71.4% 44.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 55.4

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Aleksandar Vukic vs. Borna Coric Trends and Insights

Vukic remains in the tournament despite falling short 4-6, 4-6 in the qualifying round against Diego Schwartzman.

Coric last played on August 5, 2023 in the semifinals of the Mifel Open and was defeated 3-6, 2-6 by No. 5-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Vukic has played 42 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, and 24.9 games per match (23.9 in best-of-three matches).

In his 29 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Vukic has played an average of 24.5 games (23.8 in best-of-three matches).

Coric has averaged 25.1 games per match (22.4 in best-of-three matches) through his 45 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 49.7% of the games.

Coric has averaged 23.6 games per match (22.0 in best-of-three matches) and 10.0 games per set in 28 matches on hard courts in the past year, winning 50.2% of those games.

This is the first time that Vukic and Coric have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.