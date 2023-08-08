Aleksandar Vukic (No. 62 ranking) will meet Borna Coric (No. 15) in the Round of 64 of the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers on Tuesday, August 8.

Coric has -250 odds to grab a spot in the Round of 32 against Vukic (+190).

Aleksandar Vukic vs. Borna Coric Match Information

  • Tournament: The National Bank Open Presented by Rogers
  • Round: Round of 64
  • Date: Tuesday, August 8
  • Venue: Sobeys Stadium
  • Location: Toronto, Ontario
  • Court Surface: Hard

Aleksandar Vukic vs. Borna Coric Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Borna Coric has a 71.4% chance to win.

Aleksandar Vukic Borna Coric
+190 Odds to Win Match -250
34.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 71.4%
44.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 55.4

Aleksandar Vukic vs. Borna Coric Trends and Insights

  • Vukic remains in the tournament despite falling short 4-6, 4-6 in the qualifying round against Diego Schwartzman.
  • Coric last played on August 5, 2023 in the semifinals of the Mifel Open and was defeated 3-6, 2-6 by No. 5-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas.
  • Vukic has played 42 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, and 24.9 games per match (23.9 in best-of-three matches).
  • In his 29 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Vukic has played an average of 24.5 games (23.8 in best-of-three matches).
  • Coric has averaged 25.1 games per match (22.4 in best-of-three matches) through his 45 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 49.7% of the games.
  • Coric has averaged 23.6 games per match (22.0 in best-of-three matches) and 10.0 games per set in 28 matches on hard courts in the past year, winning 50.2% of those games.
  • This is the first time that Vukic and Coric have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

