Alex de Minaur (No. 18 ranking) will meet Cameron Norrie (No. 13) in the Round of 64 of the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers on Tuesday, August 8.

In this Round of 64 match against Norrie (+100), de Minaur is favored with -130 odds.

Alex de Minaur vs. Cameron Norrie Match Information

Tournament: The National Bank Open Presented by Rogers

The National Bank Open Presented by Rogers Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Tuesday, August 8

Tuesday, August 8 Venue: Sobeys Stadium

Sobeys Stadium Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Court Surface: Hard

Alex de Minaur vs. Cameron Norrie Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Alex de Minaur has a 56.5% chance to win.

Alex de Minaur Cameron Norrie -130 Odds to Win Match +100 56.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 50.0% 51 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 49

Alex de Minaur vs. Cameron Norrie Trends and Insights

de Minaur was defeated 3-6, 4-6 against Stefanos Tsitsipas in the finals of the Mifel Open (his most recent match).

In his most recent match on August 2, 2023, Norrie lost 7-5, 6-7, 4-6 against Aleksandar Kovacevic in the Round of 16 of the Mifel Open.

In his 59 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, de Minaur has played an average of 23.4 games (21.5 in best-of-three matches).

On hard courts, de Minaur has played 40 matches over the past year, totaling 23.7 games per match (22.2 in best-of-three matches) while winning 54.3% of games.

In his 61 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, Norrie is averaging 25.6 games per match (23.6 in best-of-three matches) while winning 54.0% of those games.

In 33 matches on hard courts in the past year, Norrie has averaged 25.7 games per match (23.6 in best-of-three matches) and 9.8 games per set, winning 54.4% of those games.

de Minaur and Norrie have met once dating back to 2015, in the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell quarterfinals. de Minaur was victorious in that matchup 6-3, 5-7, 6-1.

de Minaur has secured two sets against Norrie (good for a 66.7% win percentage), compared to Norrie's one.

de Minaur and Norrie have competed in 28 total games, and de Minaur has won more often, claiming 17 of them.

In one head-to-head match, de Minaur and Norrie are averaging 28.0 games and 3.0 sets per match.

