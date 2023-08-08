Alex Verdugo Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Royals - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Alex Verdugo, with a slugging percentage of .364 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Kansas City Royals, with Brady Singer on the mound, August 8 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Royals.
Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Alex Verdugo At The Plate
- Verdugo is batting .274 with 27 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 38 walks.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 38th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 45th and he is 82nd in slugging.
- Verdugo has picked up a hit in 67 of 98 games this year, with multiple hits 31 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 8.2% of his games in 2023, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 29.6% of his games this season, Verdugo has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 46 times this year (46.9%), including 11 games with multiple runs (11.2%).
Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|47
|.313
|AVG
|.231
|.384
|OBP
|.306
|.502
|SLG
|.344
|26
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|3
|22
|RBI
|19
|30/19
|K/BB
|34/19
|2
|SB
|2
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective eight K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
- The Royals' 5.16 team ERA ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to surrender 139 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
- Singer makes the start for the Royals, his 23rd of the season. He is 7-8 with a 5.10 ERA and 104 strikeouts through 121 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Thursday against the New York Mets, when the right-hander threw eight scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 27-year-old's 5.10 ERA ranks 56th, 1.389 WHIP ranks 52nd, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 48th among qualifying pitchers this season.
