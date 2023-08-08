In the Round of 64 of the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers on Tuesday, Alexander Zverev (ranked No. 16) faces Tallon Griekspoor (No. 26).

In the Round of 64, Zverev is favored over Griekspoor, with -350 odds compared to the underdog's +260.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Alexander Zverev vs. Tallon Griekspoor Match Information

Tournament: The National Bank Open Presented by Rogers

The National Bank Open Presented by Rogers Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Tuesday, August 8

Tuesday, August 8 Venue: Sobeys Stadium

Sobeys Stadium Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Alexander Zverev vs. Tallon Griekspoor Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Alexander Zverev has a 77.8% chance to win.

Alexander Zverev Tallon Griekspoor -350 Odds to Win Match +260 77.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 27.8% 58.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 41.3

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Alexander Zverev vs. Tallon Griekspoor Trends and Insights

In his last match on July 30, 2023, Zverev took home the win 7-5, 6-3 against Laslo Djere in the finals of the Hamburg European Open.

Griekspoor is coming off a 5-7, 3-6 defeat to No. 30-ranked Daniel Evans in the finals at the Citi Open.

Zverev has played 25.2 games per match (22.1 in best-of-three matches) in his 47 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).

Through 13 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Zverev has played 28.7 games per match (25.5 in best-of-three matches) and won 50.1% of them.

Griekspoor has played 53 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 25.2 games per match (23.5 in best-of-three matches) and winning 50.2% of those games.

Griekspoor is averaging 24.3 games per match (23.5 in best-of-three matches) and 10.4 games per set in 35 matches on hard courts in the past year.

In two head-to-head matches, Zverev and Griekspoor have split 1-1. Griekspoor claimed their last battle on February 15, 2023, winning 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

In terms of sets, Zverev has won four versus Griekspoor (66.7%), while Griekspoor has claimed two.

Zverev has taken down Griekspoor in 31 of 55 total games between them, good for a 56.4% winning percentage.

In two matches between Zverev and Griekspoor, they have played 27.5 games and 3.0 sets per match on average.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.