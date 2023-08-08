Alexander Zverev vs. Tallon Griekspoor: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | National Bank Open Presented by Rogers
In the Round of 64 of the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers on Tuesday, Alexander Zverev (ranked No. 16) faces Tallon Griekspoor (No. 26).
In the Round of 64, Zverev is favored over Griekspoor, with -350 odds compared to the underdog's +260.
Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!
Alexander Zverev vs. Tallon Griekspoor Match Information
- Tournament: The National Bank Open Presented by Rogers
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Tuesday, August 8
- Venue: Sobeys Stadium
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Court Surface: Hard
Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Alexander Zverev vs. Tallon Griekspoor Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Alexander Zverev has a 77.8% chance to win.
|Alexander Zverev
|Tallon Griekspoor
|-350
|Odds to Win Match
|+260
|77.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|27.8%
|58.7
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|41.3
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Alexander Zverev vs. Tallon Griekspoor Trends and Insights
- In his last match on July 30, 2023, Zverev took home the win 7-5, 6-3 against Laslo Djere in the finals of the Hamburg European Open.
- Griekspoor is coming off a 5-7, 3-6 defeat to No. 30-ranked Daniel Evans in the finals at the Citi Open.
- Zverev has played 25.2 games per match (22.1 in best-of-three matches) in his 47 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).
- Through 13 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Zverev has played 28.7 games per match (25.5 in best-of-three matches) and won 50.1% of them.
- Griekspoor has played 53 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 25.2 games per match (23.5 in best-of-three matches) and winning 50.2% of those games.
- Griekspoor is averaging 24.3 games per match (23.5 in best-of-three matches) and 10.4 games per set in 35 matches on hard courts in the past year.
- In two head-to-head matches, Zverev and Griekspoor have split 1-1. Griekspoor claimed their last battle on February 15, 2023, winning 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.
- In terms of sets, Zverev has won four versus Griekspoor (66.7%), while Griekspoor has claimed two.
- Zverev has taken down Griekspoor in 31 of 55 total games between them, good for a 56.4% winning percentage.
- In two matches between Zverev and Griekspoor, they have played 27.5 games and 3.0 sets per match on average.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.