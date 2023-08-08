In the Round of 64 of the National Bank Open on Tuesday, Beatriz Haddad Maia (ranked No. 12) meets Magdalena Frech (No. 79).

Haddad Maia carries -250 odds to win a spot in the Round of 32 with a win over Frech (+190).

Beatriz Haddad Maia vs. Magdalena Frech Match Information

Tournament: The National Bank Open

The National Bank Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Tuesday, August 8

Tuesday, August 8 Venue: Stade Iga

Stade Iga Location: Montréal, Quebec

Montréal, Quebec Court Surface: Hard

Beatriz Haddad Maia vs. Magdalena Frech Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Beatriz Haddad Maia has a 71.4% chance to win.

Beatriz Haddad Maia Magdalena Frech -250 Odds to Win Match +190 +4000 Odds to Win Tournament +25000 71.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 34.5% 2.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.4% 56 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 44

Beatriz Haddad Maia vs. Magdalena Frech Trends and Insights

In the Round of 16 of the Wimbledon on July 10, 2023, Haddad Maia came up short in her most recent match, losing 1-4 (retired) against Elena Rybakina.

Despite coming up short 2-6, 4-6 in the qualifying round against Peyton Stearns, Frech remains in the tournament.

Through 54 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Haddad Maia has played 22.4 games per match and won 52.0% of them.

Through 33 matches over the past year on hard courts, Haddad Maia has played 22.8 games per match and won 50.8% of them.

Frech has averaged 21.9 games per match through her 55 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 52.3% of the games.

Frech has played 33 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 20.9 games per match and 9.3 games per set while winning 50.3% of games.

Haddad Maia and Frech have matched up once dating back to 2015, in the Viking Classic Birmingham Round of 16. Haddad Maia was victorious in that matchup 6-1, 5-7, 7-6.

In terms of sets, Haddad Maia has secured two versus Frech (66.7%), while Frech has clinched one.

Haddad Maia has the upper hand in 32 total games versus Frech, capturing 18 of them.

Haddad Maia and Frech have faced off one time, averaging 32.0 games and 3.0 sets per match.

