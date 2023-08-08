In the Round of 64 of the National Bank Open on Tuesday, Bernarda Pera (ranked No. 53) takes on Yulia Putintseva (No. 61).

Putintseva has -150 odds to earn a spot in the Round of 32 versus Pera (+115).

Bernarda Pera vs. Yulia Putintseva Match Information

Tournament: The National Bank Open

The National Bank Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Tuesday, August 8

Tuesday, August 8 Venue: Stade Iga

Stade Iga Location: Montréal, Quebec

Montréal, Quebec Court Surface: Hard

Bernarda Pera vs. Yulia Putintseva Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Yulia Putintseva has a 60.0% chance to win.

Bernarda Pera Yulia Putintseva +115 Odds to Win Match -150 +20000 Odds to Win Tournament - 46.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 60.0% 0.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament - 47.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 52.5

Bernarda Pera vs. Yulia Putintseva Trends and Insights

Pera last played on August 1, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the Citi Open, and the matchup ended in a 3-6, 5-7 defeat by No. 88-ranked Leylah Annie Fernandez .

Despite coming up short 2-6, 4-6 in the qualifying round versus Kimberly Birrell, Putintseva remains in the tournament.

Pera has played 49 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), and 22.4 games per match.

Pera has played 22.5 games per match in her 28 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months.

Putintseva has played 44 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 22.0 games per match and winning 49.8% of those games.

On hard courts, Putintseva has played 26 matches and averaged 21.8 games per match and 9.8 games per set.

On September 21, 2018, Pera and Putintseva matched up in the 2018 WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles semifinals. Putintseva came out on top 6-1, 6-4.

Putintseva and Pera have faced off in two total sets, with Putintseva taking two of them and Pera zero.

Putintseva and Pera have matched up for 17 total games, and Putintseva has won more often, capturing 12 of them.

In their one match against each other, Pera and Putintseva are averaging 17.0 games and 2.0 sets.

